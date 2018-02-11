CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A 65-year-old man ran over and killed a 22-year-old man during a road-rage incident near Highway 30 in Clatsop County on Wednesday afternoon.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the body of Curtis Russell lying in the road at about 4:12 p.m. Russell's vehicle was about a quarter-mile away and three passengers were inside it, uninjured.

According to witnesses, two vehicles, driven by Russell and Jeffery Stone, repeatedly passed each other while driving on Highway 30. As Stone was turning onto Old Mill Town Road from Highway 30, Russell passed him again and then stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road.

Russell and three other people got out of Russell's vehicle and started walking towards Stone and his passenger, who were still inside their vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Dakota. Witnesses told police Russell was carrying a small baseball bat.

Witnesses said Stone backed up a short distance and then drove forward, running Russell over, and dragged his body with his truck about a quarter-mile to the spot where Russell's body was later found by officers, on Old Mill Town Road near Green Alley Road.

"The one guy says it started five miles back down the road and 'it's all your fault'," said Susan Tripp, who saw the final confrontation outside of her home. "And that was the guy in the pickup. They just kept hollering 'It's your fault, it's your fault!' And the other guy's hollering, 'You killed my brother! You killed my brother!'"

Stone later returned to the scene and confirmed he was driving his truck at the time of the incident. He was arrested and lodged in the Clatsop County Jail and faces charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless driving and DUII.

Stone's blood alcohol level is still under investigation, police said.

Russell, who was from Longview, and Stone, who is from Westport, didn't know each other, according to police.

