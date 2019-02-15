JACKSON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to murder and manslaughter in Idaho.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Erik Ohlson, of Jackson, entered the plea Thursday in Rexburg, Idaho.

The plea agreement comes more than two and a half years after Jennifer Nalley was murdered on the porch of her Teton Valley cabin.

The victim's mother, Nancy Nalley, says she was not informed of the hearing change.

Ohlson is eligible for the death penalty under Idaho law because he faced charges for Nalley's murder and the murder of her unborn baby.

Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford says the death penalty was taken out of the equation as part of the plea deal.

Ohlson's sentencing is set for May 9 and 10.