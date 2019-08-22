NAMPA, Idaho — At least four women are facing charges after a sweep of Canyon County massage parlors where police say the employees were offering sex acts for money.

The multi-agency investigation started earlier this year, after a tip about prostitution happening at the massage parlors.

Nampa Police served search warrants Wednesday at Mia’s Massage at 624 16th Avenue South, Asian Massage at 1115 12th Avenue South, Swan Massage at 207 11th Avenue North and Golden Massage at 1407 3rd Street South.

Lynn Yiurong Dicke, 57, is facing felony charges of harboring prostitutes and procurement of prostitution, as well as two misdemeanor charges of prostitution. Yulian He, 56, Juan Zhao, 56, and Mei Ting, 50, are all facing misdemeanor counts of prostitution.

Women arrested in prostitution sting Mei Tang Mei Tang Mei Tang Mei Tang

“This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in the City of Nampa,” Police Chief Joe Huff said. “I appreciate the hard work put in by the investigators in this case and their commitment to our community.”

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information about crimes of this nature happening in other locations is asked to call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.