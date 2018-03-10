BURLEY, Idaho -- Deputies are searching for suspects after half a dozen people broke into a Cassia County home and attacked a young woman inside last week.

The home invasion happened at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 26 314 East 200 South.

The victim, 18-year-old Annalissa Archuleta, told the Cassia County Sheriff's Office she was inside the house when a group of six people suddenly came in.

Archuleta said she was shot with a Taser and fell to the floor, at which point the suspects hit and kicked her. The victim was also threatened with a baton, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have identified all of the suspects, but only two are in custody. Burley residents 26-year-old Autumn Garcia and 21-year-old Berenice Moreno were arrested and are now facing charges of aggravated battery and burglary.

The other suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Jasmine Lopez and 20-year-old Alexandro Torrez of Burley and 23-year-old Selina Ortega and 23-year-old Rico Parga-Castillo of Heyburn. Arrest warrants for the four are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have not released a motive in the attack, but say they believe the home invasion was an isolated incident connected to "an affiliation of all parties involved." The case remains under investigation.

"The Cassia County Sheriff takes home invasions very seriously and this behavior will not be tolerated," Sheriff Jay Heward wrote in a release.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the four remaining suspects are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251 ext. 1.

