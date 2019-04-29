NAMPA, Idaho — At least one woman has been stabbed in downtown Nampa after several fights broke out Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened on the 1100 block of 1st Street in Nampa, about block from the Nampa Post Office, at around 1:50 p.m.

A Nampa Police Department detective witnessed one of the fights between two women and tried to break it up. When they did, they saw a 18-year-old woman stabbed and tried to administer aid, but another fight broke out near by.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the fighter, you're asked to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-475-5714.