Woman shot in Kleiner Park Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Kleiner Park early Saturday morning.

At around 5:18 a.m., a woman in her 50s was exercising in Kleiner Park when she felt a sharp pain in her abdomen. She was able to walk home but upon inspecting the injury discovered she had been shot in the stomach.

The woman said she did not see or hear anything and only felt the pain from the gunshot.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and taken in for surgery. She is in stable condition at this time, according to police.

Police are asking anyone in or around Kleiner Park between 5 and 5:30 this morning to contact Meridian Police Dept. with information regarding the incident at (208) 888-6678.

