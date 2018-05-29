CALDWELL -- A woman who was among two people found shot at a Canyon County home Monday morning has died, deputies say.

Jaclyn Dawn Zabel, 29, died from her wounds at a Boise hospital Tuesday morning. The other injured person, a 37-year-old man whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell described the shooting as domestic violence that "elevated to the most severe type of situation and resulted in the loss of life." Deputies are not looking for any suspects, and say there is no indication anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The Ada County Coroner ruled Zabel's death a homicide, indicating that she was shot by the 37-year-old..

