Woman sentenced for disturbing the peace after protest at health official's home in 2020

Susan Lang, who took part in a protest outside a health official's home in December 2020, was sentenced on Wednesday to a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, 52-year-old Susan Lang, who took part in a protest outside Diana Lachiondo's home in December 2020, was charged with a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace.

As of Wednesday, Lang was sentenced to seven days in jail, but credited two days. According to Ada County’s jail roster, she is in jail and “not bailable.” According to court documents, Lang initially plead not guilty to the misdemeanor on April 27, 2021, but was later found guilty on July 27, 2022.

On December 9, 2020, while hundreds of people gathered outside the Central District Health office in Boise to protest a CDH board meeting, smaller groups went to the homes of several board members.

Lang took part in a protest outside the home of Diana Lachiondo with Central District Health.

Police responded to Lachiondo’s home, though the protesters had already left. Police found evidence of the protest, including chalk on the sidewalk and videos of the incident. Neighbors also confirmed the protest and signed a complaint allowing police to seek warrants for disturbing the peace. Lang was arrested later that day, then booked and released from the Ada County Jail.

On Wednesday, Western States Center (WSC) issued a press release on Lang’s sentencing.

“Lang is one of several People’s Rights leaders to be arrested in recent years for threatening behavior or violence, ranging from harassment of government officials, shootouts with law enforcement and participation in the January 6 U.S. Capitol assault,” WSC said in the press release.

“Our communities need a robust response that includes serious accountability and the firm rejection of this type of harassment. Our government must hold extremist organizations and individuals accountable, to ensure the stability of our democratic institutions, safety of our neighborhoods, and protection of our most vulnerable community members,” WSC said.

