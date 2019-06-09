CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman awaiting sentencing for stabbing a man in a Caldwell mobile home park in January has been arrested again, for stabbing a different victim in that same mobile home park.

Emily Teresa Guerrero, 20, faces charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

The Thursday stabbing happened around noon near Joliet Street and 5th Avenue. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and identified Guerrero as the suspect. She was found walking nearby, according to police, and was in possession of physical evidence connecting her the attack.

Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The suspect was out on bond ahead of her Sept. 18 sentencing in a different stabbing at the mobile home park earlier this year.

In that case, according to court documents, the victim told police she had stabbed him after he tried to give her a hug. Guerrero told detectives that she and the man had done heroin together, then got into an argument just before the stabbing.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in that case in May.

Guerrero is due to appear in court Friday afternoon for an arraignment on the new stabbing charges.