Woman arrested after altercation involving gun at Boise Fred Meyer store

Police say Julie Smith threatened to pull her gun on a man she was arguing with at the store.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge Wednesday night after an altercation involving a gun at a Fred Meyer store.

According to Boise police, officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Fred Meyer store on Federal Way for a report of a man and woman involved in a dispute. The woman was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police say officers reviewed surveillance video and found that during the argument, the woman indicated that she was going to pull her gun, which was in a holster on her hip.

The man feared for his safety, police said. The gun was not discharged and no injuries were reported.

The suspect and victim did know each other, and investigators have not said what prompted the argument.

The woman, identified as 49-year-old Julie Smith of Boise, was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated battery. She is due to make her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

