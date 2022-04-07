Collared gray wolf killed in eastern Oregon

The gray male collared wolf, OR117, likely died on March 12 or 13, officials say.

RICHLAND, Ore. — A wolf was killed in northeast Oregon and the state is seeking the public’s help to find the person or people involved, officials said.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division said Wednesday in a news release that the wolf was killed in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit. Fish and Wildlife officials said their troopers were told by Fish & Wildlife personnel on March 25 that a gray male collared wolf, OR117, was likely dead in the foothills of the Richland valley near the small town of Richland.

Fish & Wildlife Troopers believe the approximately 1-year-old wolf died on March 12 or 13.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition, a group of wildlife conservation organizations that work collaboratively to advocate for the state’s wildlife, is offering to pay a $11,500 reward that leads Fish & Wildlife troopers to an arrest and/or issuance of a citation stemming from this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

Watch more crime news: