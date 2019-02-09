CALDWELL, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, a 49-year-old man died in a police officer-involved shooting on the 1500 block of Yoder Avenue in Caldwell after a five-hour standoff with Canyon County Sheriff's deputies.

Bill Stem lives on Yoder Avenue. His day didn't start the way he had planned.

"About 8 o'clock this lady came screaming that someone is trying to kill her," Bill Stern said.

The woman was chased into Stem's home by a man.

"She came in she just bolted into the living room and then he came 10 seconds later," Stem said. "And I just said 'Hey,' and he was just kinda staring at me and then he just forced his way in and grabbed her by the ankles and started dragging her out of the living room."

Stem wasn't the one who called police since he was preoccupied with locking his home and keeping his family calm while they asked what all of the screaming was about.

According to investigators, the woman was able to flee to another neighbor's home and called the police. The suspect then barricaded himself in a nearby structure, where police would negotiate with him for the next five hours.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office say they planned to end the incident peacefully, but it didn't end that way.

Police say the suspect left the home from the back, didn't listen to Canyon County Sheriff's deputies' commands, and pointed a handgun at them. That's when the two deputies shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect died at the scene and police have not released his identity.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is still unknown.

For Stem, it's a day that he will never forget.

"I didn't need no more coffee after that... good lord," he said.

As Canyon County Sherriff's Office protocol, both deputies who shot the suspect have been put on administrative leave.

The shooting is still under investigation.

