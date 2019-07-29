WEISER, Idaho — Weiser Police are looking for the driver of a white minivan who hit a child Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the hit and run happened at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of West 5th and Commercial streets.

Police say that after hitting the child, the suspect left the scene running over and destroying the kid's skateboard.

The child suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver is described as a middle-aged white man with facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weiser Police Department at 208-414-2121.