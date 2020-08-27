Boise man accused of sexually abusing child over several years

Detectives began investigating 68-year-old Wayne Norman after the sexual abuse was reported in early July.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is in custody after police say they learned that he had sexually abused a child over the course of several years.

Wayne Dean Norman, 68, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a child.

The abuse began while the victim was under the age of 16, according to Boise Police.

Detectives began investigating Norman after the sexual abuse was reported in early July. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

According to investigators, there is a possibility that Norman had other underage victims. Anyone with information is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Norman is currently held in the Ada County Jail, and is due to appear in court Thursday. Lewd conduct with a child is punishable by up to life in prison.

