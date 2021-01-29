Idaho Fish and Game reports another case of waterfowl wasting

This latest case involved more than two dozen birds north of Emmett.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reporting another incident of waterfowl wasting in the region.

Officers recently found more than 25 whole waterfowl carcasses on Van Deusen Road north of Emmett. The mix of birds included mallards, teal and northern pintails.

Fish and Game is also investigating a similar case after 34 dead ducks were dumped behind the Fred Meyer store on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City last week.

Conservation officer Josh Leal hopes to learn more about this latest case from an eyewitness or others with knowledge of the wasting incident.

"I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this wanton waste case," Leal said.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty-four hours a day.



Anyone with information about this case may also call the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.

