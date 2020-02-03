Watch Live: Ontario police hold a press conference on the murder of a man that happened at marijuana dispensary

Investigators are still trying to find a motive for the murder but said the attack could possibly be gang-related.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a murder at an Ontario marijuana dispensary that happened on Sunday afternoon. The Ontario Police Department will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. that you can watch the live stream here on KTVB.COM.

The murder happened at Burnt River Farms and the Ontario Police Department is handling the investigation, according to Malheur County Attorney David Goldthorpe.

The owner of Burnt River Farms, Shawn McKay, told KTVB that the fight happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a Hispanic male who is not being named, and two Hispanic suspects got into a verbal argument inside the store and then left separately.

Shortly after, the victim was stabbed to death in the parking lot outside the store.

When Ontario police officers arrived at the scene they found the victim laying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his upper body.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man but died from his injuries at the scene, according to investigators.

Frankie Bailey Jr. says the victim was his co-worker and was at the scene when KTVB crews arrived.

"I worked with him at Look Nu Car Wash in Ontario," Bailey said. "He was a really good kid and was like my brother I didn't know I had. We clicked right away and just became really good friends."

Investigators are still trying to find a motive for the murder but said the attack could possibly be gang-related.

Ontario police announced that one person of interest is currently in custody in Idaho and another person of interest has turned themselves in.

"I just hope the person that's responsible for this owns up to their actions because they took somebody's son, a brother and a family member who was minding their own business," Bailey said.

