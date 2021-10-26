Watch live at 3:30 p.m.: Boise Police hold press conference regarding Boise Towne Square shooting

The press conference will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Following the fatal shooting at Boise Towne Square on Monday afternoon, the Boise Police Department (BPD) will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss new developments in the shooting investigation.

The briefing will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Two people were killed in Monday's shooting and five others were injured, including the suspect and a Boise Police officer. The officer was treated and released and the suspect is in critical condition.

No other information about the injured victims will be released from BPD.

The suspect in the Boise Towne Square shooting died at a local hospital on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the traumatic event. Two additional people were killed in the shooting and three others received non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the victims were identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, according to BPD. Both women were reportedly injured while inside a store and are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A 68-year-old woman was also shot and injured while she was inside her car. Her injuries are also non-life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect died on Tuesday and will be identified by the Ada County Coroner once his family is notified. The suspect's motive and his manner of death are still not known and are being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.