Washington state ordered to pay parents of Susan Powell $98 million in case of her murdered sons

Washington state will pay Susan Cox Powell's parents, Chuck and Judy Cox, $98 million for the death of Powell's two sons who were killed by their father in 2012.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Pierce County jury reached a verdict Friday in the case of Susan Cox Powell and the murder of her two sons in 2012. It's a case that's received national attention over the years.

The jury ruled Washington state was negligent when it was supposed to protect the two young boys during a supervised visit with their father, Josh Powell. The state will have to pay Chuck and Judy Cox, the grandparents of the boys, $98 million.

In 2012, Josh Powell killed himself and his two young sons, Charlie and Braden. The boys were in state custody at the time and a caseworker brought the children to their father's home for what was supposed to be a supervised visit.

But when they arrived, Powell locked her out, attacked the boys, poured gasoline on them, and killed them and himself in an explosive fire.

Powell was a person of interest at the time in the disappearance of his wife, Susan, who was reported missing in December 2009 in Utah.

Josh Powell told police he was camping with his boys when his wife disappeared.

After Charlie and Braden's deaths, Susan's parents sued the state Department of Social and Health Services, alleging negligence helped contribute to their grandsons' deaths.

The trial began in February of this year.

The state's attorney, Assistant Attorney General Lori Nicolavo, argued at the start of the trial that the only person who should be blamed for the murders is Powell.

Nicolavo noted Powell had not been charged with any crime and the boys showed no signs of abuse preventing the state from taking further protective action.