SANDPOINT — A man accused in the stabbing death of a Washington cab driver in northern Idaho has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 21-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman pleaded guilty Friday. Prosecutors dropped their pursuit of the death penalty as part of the plea deal.

Previous story: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for murder of cab driver

Police say in August 2017, Coleman called a cab, and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up at Spokane International Airport.

Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.

Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn't have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh, who died at the scene.

A two-day sentencing hearing for Coleman is scheduled for January 3.

