IDOC searching for walkaway from Caldwell worksite

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for an inmate who walked away from a worksite in Caldwell on Tuesday.

IDOC said 39-year-old Ryan Michael Schow was last seen near the intersection of Sunnyslope Road and Lowell Road Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Schow is described as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call 911.

According to IDOC, Schow was originally eligible for parole on Jan. 9, 2025. His sentence was scheduled to be completed on Jan. 8, 2028.

Schow was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and transferring or receiving stolen vehicles in Bannock County.

