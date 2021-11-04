14-year-old boy stabbed at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located, according to police.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at Wahooz Family Fun Zone on Saturday night. The incident left the victim, a 14-year-old boy, in the hospital.

Around 6:20 p.m., Meridian Police received a call about a potential stabbing at Wahooz. Upon arrival, police discovered a 14-year-old boy had been stabbed in his side.

According to police, an altercation broke out between two males, one of which was the 14-year-old boy, when the suspect stabbed the boy and fled the scene. The boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown, but Wahooz management said he was responsive and conscious when transported.

The suspect left the park around 6:30 p.m. in a dark-colored BMW with Canyon County license plates. He was wearing a black shirt. Police said he was last seen driving westbound on Overland Road.

Although the suspect has not yet been identified, police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

"We're still working on developing leads and a suspect at this time," Meridian Police Lt. Brian Caldwell told KTVB. "This is extremely rare for everywhere in Ada County. This is not something that typically happens here. It is a sign of the growth in the area, but it's still an incredibly safe place."

Wahooz management issued a statement on the incident shortly after police cleared the scene. The statement reads in part:

At approximately 6:25pm there was an altercation between two groups of young adults at Wahooz. A male was stabbed in the side. He was responsive and conscious when transported by ambulance. Wahooz management is cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation. The safety of guests and employees was not compromised at any time. Wahooz remains open.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information regarding the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

