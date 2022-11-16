Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students

A candlelight vigil will be held at Independence Point on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students who were killed.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A vigil is planned in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students killed inside a home near campus.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack.

Madison, Kaylee, and Xana were all from north Idaho, while Ethan was from western Washington.

The vigil on Wednesday night will be held at Independence Point at 5:00 p.m., according to posts shared on social media.

The event, called ‘Shining a light for Maddie, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan,’ will be “a time to remember, honor, and cherish the lives of these four beautiful souls.”

Candles will be provided at the vigil.

The University of Idaho will hold another vigil for the students on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The candlelight vigil was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but the University of Idaho said it will be postponed until after fall break, as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The vigil will be held on the lawn of the Administration Building but the time it will take place is still yet to be determined.

