BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley parks have been busy over the weekend and on Mother's Day with families enjoying the sunshine and warm weather. Unfortunately, families who visited Kathryn Albertson Park were greeted by profanity spray painted on the rock signs at the entrance to the park.

Someone took red spray paint and tagged the rocks, one of the first things visitors see at the park. Boise Parks and Recreation came out to the scene earlier to cover up the profanity with tape. Crews plan to come back to clean the paint off.

Boise Police say that this happened on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Dozens of families were at the park and walked by the graffiti, their reactions have been a mix of being surprised and disgusted by what was done.

"A whole bunch of people are coming in, as in moving here to the treasure valley and we got people from different states and cities moving in and the first thing they see coming to s a nice park like this, on a nice day on the weekend, on the Mother's Day and this is the first thing you see," one person said. "Its just kind of unfortunate."

"We were definitely pretty surprised coming in here to see the graffiti on the rocks," another visitor said. "We just kind of kept walking but its definitely not something we would like to see on a day like today."

Boise Police aren't sure who did this and are asking if anyone has any information about who did this to call 208-377-6790.

Under Idaho law, vandalism is punishable by a fine or even jail time.

TRENDING STORY: Bear bribes 'guard dog' with deer bones so it can go through man's trash