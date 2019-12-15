WOODLAND, Wash. — Vandals cut down inflatable Christmas yard decorations Saturday night at homes and at least one business in Woodland.

A video from a Ring doorbell camera that was posted to the Woodland Police Department Facebook page shows a person get out of a dark-colored pickup truck, run up and stab an inflatable snowman in a front yard in the 200 block of Raspberry Lane.

As the snowman slowly sinks to the ground, the person runs back to the idling pickup, get in and rides away.

Woodland Police said they received multiple reports of inflatable holiday yard decorations that were cut and deflated Saturday night.

"I am so disappointed that a few individuals have the courage to enter someone's property, uninvited, and destroy a display that brings joy to so many," said Will Finn, the mayor of Woodland and a Washington State Patrol trooper. "The actions taken last night are absolutely shameful! I am dismayed at the lack of respect displayed toward someone’s private property. I am saddened for the families and hope those responsible are apprehended."

Police said an inflatable Santa was also stabbed at a house on Marty Loop, around the corner from the Raspberry Lane house.

The owner of Store a Wile Storage at 1320 West Scott Avenue told KGW one of their decorations was slashed last night as well.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to call Woodland Police at 360-225-8981. Reference case No. W19-897.

MORE: 'I filled up a box full of dog poop': Portland porch pirate gets a stinky surprise

MORE: 'It's a disappointment': Vandals destroy Wilson Pool slide

MORE: Vandals damage historic American Legion post in Eugene