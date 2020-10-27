U.S. Border Patrol agents seize more than $2 million worth of drugs near Bonners Ferry

Approximately $1.2 million of cocaine and $960,000 of methamphetamine was found near the Canadian border.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The United States Border Patrol seized five duffle bags of narcotics valued at $2 million just south of the Canadian Border near Bonners Ferry last Friday.

Agents responded to reports of suspicious activity on a U.S. Forest Service road near the border, where an agent found two individuals trying to hide, according to the USBP.

The individuals fled to Canada and the agent found eight duffel bags containing 84 pounds of cocaine and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a release. The drugs were worth approximately $1.2 million and $960,000 respectively.