Update on killing of Nyssa officer 3 p.m. Tuesday

ONTARIO, Ore. — As Nyssa, Oregon, and the region's law enforcement community mourn the death of Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, two developments are coming Tuesday afternoon: The man suspected of shooting and killing Johnson is set to make his initial court appearance, and authorities will give a public update on the case.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. MDT/2 p.m. PDT Tuesday at the public safety training center in Ontario. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Johnson, who lived in Ontario, Oregon, died in the line of duty Saturday night. He was 43 years old and worked as a mental health officer with the Oregon Department of Corrections. Johnson served as a reserve officer in his free time.

According to Oregon State Police, Johnson had pulled over a man suspected of damaging property and threatening people at a house in Nyssa Saturday night when the suspect, identified as Rene Castro, started shooting while Johnson was still in his car. Goldthorpe said Johnson died before first responders arrived.

OSP SWAT team members took Castro into custody Monday morning in Ontario after members of that team as well as the FBI, Ontario Police, Malheur County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies surrounded a home.

Formal charges have not been announced, but more information is expected during Castro's court appearance in Vale.

"Words simply don't seem adequate to describe the relief spreading through the community, mixed with the continued deep grief at the loss of a dedicated public servant," Goldthorpe said Monday after Castro's arrest.

