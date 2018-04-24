EAGLE — Here is an update to a story KTVB aired back in April of 2108:

Ada County prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of stalking a family in Eagle.

After the family complained that he was parking outside their house and trying to get into their garage, Matthew James Lee was arrested in April and charged with second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace - both misdemeanors.

His trial was scheduled for next week.

According to court records, the charges were dismissed during a status conference Friday afternoon.

Here is the original version of the story:

A Boise man has been arrested after an Eagle family say he terrorized them by repeatedly

trying to get into their garage and parking outside their house over the past year.

Matthew James Lee, 37, was taken into custody Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree

stalking.

The family, who does not know Lee, told police he had parked his black Honda Accord at their home

and stare inside for 15 to 30 minutes numerous times. Lee is also accused of coming onto the

property without permission, and on at least two occasions, was caught punching numbers into a

keypad in an attempt to unlock their door.

The residents, who police say live in the neighborhood northwest of the Idaho 55/E. State Street

neighborhood, said the suspect covered up his license plate when he parked in front of their home.

Each time they tried to confront him, he would immediately drive away, the victims said.

The family says they told Lee to leave and not come back multiple times, but he continued to

return. Finally, they were able to copy down his license plate number and contacted Eagle Police

April 16.

Investigators gathered evidence and interviewed Lee before arresting him Thursday. Lee was booked

into the Ada County Jail, but was released on a $5,000 bond the following day.

A judge ordered him to have no contact with the victims.

He has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor stalking charge, and is set for pre-trial June 15.

