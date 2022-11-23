Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation

Police are asking the public if they have seen a 2001 medium gray Honda Odyssey in connection to a shooting in the Columbia Village area Monday, Nov. 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was called in to investigate the shooting and the officer who shot Waste. He is K. Paporello and he's been on the force for 23 years.

As part of the ongoing investigation the police are asking the public if they have seen a vehicle. It is a 2001 medium gray Honda Odyssey which police say has peeling paint on the hood and roof and heavily oxidized metal. It may be parked somewhere along the greenbelt. There is also a trailer hitch hanging down the back with Idaho license plate 1A8D969. However, police say that the license may be changed or altered.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more Local News: