Latest Info | Moscow Police plan to remove victims' personal belongings from King Road house

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022.

In their latest update, police said they will begin removing some of the victims' personal belongings from the house on King Road where the murders took place.

Police said the items being removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families. Moscow residents are asked to keep the roads near the house clear so police can remove the items as privately as possible.

The house is still an active crime scene, according to police.

Moscow Police also released the following information:

Moscow Police and investigative partners continue to work with the victims' families on the investigation and ongoing developments.

A video interview for media use and public viewing with Moscow Police Chief James Fry is available on the Moscow Police Department YouTube page. Chief Fry explains why the investigative team wanted to handle the delicate and sensitive handling of the victim’s close possessions.



Detectives continue processing and working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions. We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening. Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.

Detectives are looking for additional context to the events and people involved in these murders. To assist with the investigation, information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still no suspect.

