Police identify four University of Idaho students found dead

The deaths are under investigation as homicide. Moscow Police had not taken anyone into custody as of Monday morning.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday at a house near the campus.

Officers found them when responding to a call about an unconscious person on King Road.

The four who died have been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident," a spokesperson for the City of Moscow wrote in a news release Monday morning.

Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide, but have said they do not believe there is ongoing community risk, based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

Details about the investigation are limited, and there is no one in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Moscow Police at 208-882-2677.

