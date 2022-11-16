Police news conference Wednesday about U of I deaths

The press conference is planned for 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the Moscow Police Department.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Moscow Police Department plan to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update the latest information on the four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend.

Police found the students dead on Sunday, Nov. 13, when responding to a call about an unconscious person at a home on King Road, less than a mile from the U of I campus. The deaths of all four have been ruled a homicide, and police have said the person reported unconscious was one of the four victims.

Police earlier this week identified the students who died as: 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not identified any possible suspects or persons of interest. The Moscow Police Department said Tuesday that investigators believe the killer used an edged weapon such as a knife, and they believe the students were killed in an "isolated, targeted attack."

KTVB has a crew in Moscow, covering the investigation and talking with people in the community, many of whom have said they don't feel safe, despite police statements about there not being any ongoing threat associated with the case.

The news conference with Moscow Police and ISP is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. PST. KTVB plans to carry it live during the News at Four on digital television channel 7.1. It also will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

