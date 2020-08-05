Driver arrested after leading police chase down I-84

Idaho State Police eventually stopped the suspect's vehicle with spike strips west of Caldwell.

PAYETTE, Idaho — A Washington state man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase that stretched from the Oregon border to outside Caldwell Thursday.

The pursuit began in Oregon after 31-year-old Tyree Johnson fled from Oregon State Police near Ontario, according to police. ISP and the Payette County Sheriff's Office joined in the chase after Johnson crossed over into Idaho.

Troopers spotted the suspect's vehicle headed east on I-84 at about milemarker 2, and tried to pull it over. The chase continued until ISP deployed spike strips west of Caldwell, bringing the car to a halt.

Traffic was light at the time and no other vehicles were involved, according to ISP.