19-year-old accused of killing 3 in Orlando charged with 1st-degree murder

Deputies say when they found Keith Moses, the Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun inside his pants was "still hot to the touch" and had no remaining bullets.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The motive behind the Orlando-area shooting where three people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl and TV journalist, is still "unclear," Orange County Sheriff John Mina explained Thursday during a news conference.

Mina said when the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Keith Moses, was found by deputies, the Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun found inside his pants was "still hot to the touch" and had no remaining bullets.

The sheriff explained the day began when deputies were called around 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Pine Hills neighborhood about a shooting where 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin was killed while inside a car with a friend.

Mina said that when homicide detectives arrived at the scene, they quickly were able to identify Moses as the shooter.

Five hours after the initial shooting, Mina said multiple 911 calls were made about two new shootings that occurred back-to-back in the same area as the earlier shooting.

"Right after four o'clock, 911 calls started coming in from that earlier homicide scene about the shooting that involved the two Spectrum News 13 journalists," Mina said. "Reporter Dylan Lyons, videographer Jesse Walden. They were both transported to a nearby hospital."

Lyons died from his injuries, and Walden remains in the hospital.

Mina said at the same time law enforcement was receiving calls about the journalists, they also received calls about another shooting.

"The suspect had gone to a house on Harrington Street, entered the home for unknown reasons and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter," Mina said.

Nine-year-old T'yonna Major died from her injuries and her mother remains in the hospital.

"Very quickly after the shooting, our deputies received the information from witnesses about what the suspect was wearing. We located Mr. Moses and challenged him." Mina said. "He was uncooperative but the deputies were able to secure him at the scene."

"So, numerous witnesses were located and interviewed. Several of them positively identified Keith Moses as the shooter in those cases," the sheriff said, in part. "We also have video evidence of him at the scene at the times of the shootings."

Mina explained that Moses was taken to the hospital because he said he couldn't breathe, but once at the hospital, he began to fight with the hospital staff. Soon after, Moses was taken to the Orange County Jail, where Mina said they were unsuccessful at conducting an interview.

"Moses pretended to be asleep and did not speak with our detectives, but at one point he began physically resisting our detectives and again had to be subdued," Mina said.

Moses is currently in Orange County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder for Augustin's murder. Mina said there will be additional charges to file.

"I am 100% confident that we will charge him with homicide in the killing of Dylan Lyons and the 9-year-old T'yonna Major and numerous other charges.

"We not looking for anyone else, he is our guy. He is the suspect," Mina continued.

Mina explained during the update that Moses had a criminal record, but the bulk of the arrests happened when he was a juvenile. Some of the arrests included possession of the firearm of a minor and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell said during the conference that Moses' only adult offense was possession of marijuana. She said the quantity was too low to be tested, which means the state attorney's office cannot prove the case.

"Florida law prohibits me from discussing the details of any juvenile disposition. So I am unable to discuss with you or confirm or deny the existence of any juvenile dispositions that happened regarding this individual. But I will say, juvenile dispositions are not qualified as convictions," Worrell said.

Mina did announce that the body-cam footage of the arrest of Moses would be released sometime on Thursday.