Two-vehicle crash at Caldwell intersection: Suspect in custody at Canyon County Jail

CALDWELL, Idaho — Update 12:58 p.m.: Thurston is currently in custody at the Canyon County Jail. He is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that left one person dead and three in the hospital. The crash occurred around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Key West Street and South Florida Avenue in Caldwell, according to ISP.

37-year-old Caldwell resident Janet Gonzalez was heading southbound on South Florida Avenue. 20-year-old Nampa resident Grayson Thurston was driving in the same direction when Thurston's vehicle struck Gonzalez's vehicle, according to ISP.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP says.

According to ISP, Gonzalez was traveling with two passengers. 40-year-old Caldwell resident Roberto Gonzalez Diaz was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. The other passenger was a minor and was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Thurston, the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to St. Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa, according to ISP.

ISP is currently investigating the accident.

