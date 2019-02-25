MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police arrested two suspects Monday morning in connection to vehicle burglaries.

Someone called police after they say they saw the suspects rummaging through a car around the area of Cherry Lane and Linder Road in the Vineyards subdivision.

RELATED: Rash of unlocked cars burglarized in Meridian

The suspects took off running when police arrived.

18-year-old Adam Dylan Jackson of Meridian was found nearby hiding under a bush.

Police then found a 15-year-old suspect in the back yard of another nearby home.

Both are now charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to police.