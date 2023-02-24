Nampa robbery suspects identified, caught in southern Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — Two men suspected of robbing a Nampa business Wednesday night are now in custody.
Nampa Police said Friday morning that the suspects were located in Pima County, Arizona, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Pima County is along the US-Mexico border.
Police began looking for the suspects Wednesday night, after they said two men robbed a clerk at gunpoint in a business on Caldwell Boulevard near North Horton Street, then took off with some cash.
Nampa Police said Thursday that with the public's help, they were able to identify both suspects. However, they have not named the men who were arrested in southern Arizona.
