BEAVERTON, Ore. — A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed near the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Oregonian reports that one of the three victims has died.

At 11:48 a.m., Beaverton police tweeted that the suspect had been apprehended and there was no longer any danger to the public.

Police told KGW that three people were stabbed and taken to the hospital, and that the suspect stole a car and left Beaverton but was later taken into custody. Police haven't released the medical condition of the two surviving victims. The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

The stabbings happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. near the shopping center located at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue. Beaverton police responded to the Wells Fargo and Planet Fitness.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

