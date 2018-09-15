NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a home on South Fairview Street near Lone Star Road.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said police received a call at 12:49 p.m. Saturday about two deceased persons. When they arrived at the house, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The names of the deceased and the cause and manner of their deaths have not been released.

Nampa Police detectives continue to investigate at the scene. The department asks anyone with information to call the police station at 208-465-2257.

KTVB.COM will update this story as new information becomes available.

© 2018 KTVB