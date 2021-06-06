Two men injured in early morning knife fight in downtown Boise

Officers did speak with several witnesses but are hoping to talk with others who saw the incident.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning that sent two men to the hospital with stab wounds.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a fight involving a knife near N. 8th Street and W. Main Street in downtown Boise.

Police say evidence shows there was physical altercation between two men and both ended up in the hospital.

Officers did speak with several witnesses but are hoping to talk with others who saw the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch more crime news: