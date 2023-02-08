Two men filmed beating death of Caldwell man on a GoPro, court documents say

The affidavit says two men wanted to zip tie the people in the home and "hit them" even if they were complacent. Jeremy Jones later died on the way to the hospital.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two suspects in the beating death of a man in Caldwell on Aug. 1 have not been charged with murder, but they did record the beating on a GoPro, court documents say.

Jeremy Jones, 44, died on the way to the hospital after he was "pistol whipped," Caldwell Police Department said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two men identified as Kyle McGinnis and Richard Laine broke into Jones' home with a BB gun that looked like a sawed-off shotgun and began beating him over the head when he answered the door. Jones' friend heard the commotion, grabbed her gun and fired at McGinnis and Laine to stop them from beating Jones -- but she and Laine wrestled over the gun until she found a way to escape and lock herself in the bathroom.

Both men ran from the scene and friends inside the home called the police, according to the affidavit.

A Caldwell Police officer later discovered a GoPro found in the car the two suspects were driving that night -- the affidavit says in a video of that evening, McGinnis and Laine are recorded speaking about a plan to enter the house and zip-tie the people in the home so they could not escape.

McGinnis is transcribed in the affidavit saying, "I want them to sit the f--- down and I want to clear the room and I want everybody compartmentalized first and then from there we'll start, 'cause we need to pay attention to how we're roping them up so they can't get out. But I want each one of them, I want everybody to be butt-naked, OK?"

The affidavit says Laine agreed. McGinnis then told him as soon as Jones "falls" he's "smashing the f--- out of him."

"I'm not even f---ing playing. You come in, I don't care if they're complacent or anything else, f---ing hit them. Every single person is gonna get laid the f--- out," McGinnis says in the affidavit.

A CPD officer wrote in the affidavit that after the beating of Jones, who sustained multiple injuries on his head and face, there are three gunshots heard in the GoPro video. Following the gunfire, the two men raced to their car on College Avenue and were recorded talking to one another about how they were shot by Jones' friend at the house.

After driving themselves to the hospital, McGinnis was treated for a gunshot wound in the abdomen and Laine was treated for a gunshot wound in the leg.

Jones died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

When police interviewed the two at the hospital, the affidavit says, Laine requested a lawyer and McGinnis said he "did not remember anything."

Both men are charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show. But, murder has not been added to the list.

According to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation is ongoing and "the prosecutor’s office will review the case for additional charges as the evidence develops.”





