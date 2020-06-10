Police seek two men seen dumping truckload of trash in downtown Boise

A U-Haul full of household items was dumped on Cooper Court Saturday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for help identifying two men seen dumping a huge truckload of trash on Cooper Court Saturday night.

Officers say around 7:30 p.m, the suspects emptied a U-Haul truck filled with garbage, mattresses, a washing machine, small appliances, clothing, and other items.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera. Police say these household items were dumped to avoid disposing of them legally.

The trash blocked access to nearby homeless shelters and prevented emergency services from getting into the area.

Surveillance photos show what the area looked like before the U-Haul arrived and after it left.

It cost the city of Boise $800 to hire someone to clean up the mess.

The two suspects face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine plus restitution.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

