Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery

The two men are in custody in Winnemucca, Nevada after police found a "significant" amount of prescription drugs Monday evening, Meridian Police said.

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday.

An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens, went to a safe and demanded pharmacy staff to open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and left the store.

Meridian Police notified regional state, local and federal agencies following the robbery. Monday evening, a "significant quantity of prescription medication" was found by police in Oregon and Nevada following a vehicle pursuit.

The Meridian Police Department was made aware of the discovery around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Following the pursuit, 24-year-old Tyheir Bolden, 26-year-old Domonique Joyner-Hodges and 24-year-old Antonio Watkins were arrested on charges in Nevada.

Warrants for Bolden, felony robbery, and Watkins, felony aiding and abetting, were requested by Meridian's IMPACT Team after the arrests. The warrants were executed Tuesday afternoon.

Meridian Police said the men are believed to be involved in other prescription drug robberies in Idaho recently, traveling throughout the Gem State from California.

The group is in the custody of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Tuesday's robbery remains under investigation.

