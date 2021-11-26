Two women living nearby attempted to stop the men from fleeing the scene, but one man tried to strangle one of the women.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested two men on burglary charges Wednesday after they allegedly entered an apartment complex in Lewiston, and one man tried to strangle a woman as she was trying to stop the burglary.

The Lewiston Police Department says they arrested 38-year-old Timothy Wilson of Lewiston, and 41-year-old Jason Bright of Moscow, after they allegedly burglarized an apartment complex.

Police said on Wednesday that at about 12:20 p.m., they responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of Main Street in Lewiston after two men were observed from a Ring doorbell camera removing luggage, bags and golf clubs.

Two women living in the apartment building attempted to stop one of the men from fleeing the scene, but in their attempt, the man, Timothy Wilson, tried to strangle one of them, according to police.

That man fled the scene after he got struck several times in the head by the other woman who was trying to help her roommate. That woman ended up with a broken hand in her effort to stop Wilson from strangling her roommate.

In his hurry to leave the scene, the man who was allegedly trying to strangle the woman left behind his jacket and a bag containing his wallet and identification.

Police arrested Wilson on Wednesday night, after a neighbor spotted him in the same area. After a police investigation and help by the Nez Perce County Sheriff deputies, authorities arrested the other man in the case.

Police charged Wilson with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery. Bright was charged with two counts of burglary.