Two men jailed on drug trafficking charges in Boise

Brion Kimble and Anthony Ramirez were booked into the Ada County Jail.

BOISE, Idaho — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Boise police say they caught them dealing in a parking lot near 25th and Main Street.

Brion Kimble, 31, was also wanted on four warrants for failing to appear in court.

Police say Anthony Ramirez, 26, had eight grams of heroin with him.

Officers later searched a hotel room near 16th and Main and report finding more heroin, as well as cannabis and opioid painkillers.

A third person cooperated with investigators, and was interviewed as a candidate for a diversion program designed to curb opioid abuse.

