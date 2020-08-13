Two men arrested after shots fired in Downtown Boise

Boise Police Department arrested 25-year-old Donovan Leavitt and 18-year-old Triston Vangerpen after an altercation in Downtown Boise on Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Two men have been arrested by Boise Police after a shooting incident took place in Downtown Boise on Thursday morning.

25-year-old Kuna resident Donovan Leavitt was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of destruction of evidence, both felonies. 18-year-old Meridian resident Triston Vangerpen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Around 5:30 a.m., BPD responded to a report of shots fired near West Main and North Garden Streets. Two vehicles, one occupied by Leavitt and Vangerpen, were traveling down the road when the two men shot at the other vehicle.

Nobody in the vehicle that was shot at was injured.

Police said there was an altercation between the two groups at Myrtle and Capitol earlier Thursday morning. They were able to identify the two suspects shortly after.

Leavitt was charged with destruction of evidence due to the earlier altercation.

