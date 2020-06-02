Two Idaho men arrested on child porn charges

The latest arrests included a 21-year-old Nampa man.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Idaho men have been arrested on child pornography charges, the Idaho Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Cameron M. Benjamin of Nampa on federal charges of possession of child pornography.

Nampa police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted the AG's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit in the investigation into Benjamin. The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

The ICAC Unit also arrested an Ammon man on state charges. 54-year-old Timothy K. Stillman was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrests follow an arrest made in Canyon County on Tuesday. In that case, 75-year-old James David Taylor of Caldwell was arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Also on Tuesday, Boise police announced the arrest of a man on child porn charges. 72-year-old Kenneth Coulter was taken into custody following a year-long investigation. He is charged with eight counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material. Investigators in that case said the material did not involve any local children.