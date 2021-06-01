Three more arrests made in connection with Memorial Day death in Coeur d'Alene

Five suspects have now been arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Gabriel Casper in Coeur d'Alene. He was found lying unconscious in the road.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man on Memorial Day in Coeur d'Alene.

Coeur d'Alene police said on Tuesday, June 1 that the victim, 20-year-old Gabriel Casper, was found unconscious lying in the street in the 2200 block of Coeur d'Alene Avenue on Memorial Day 2021. He was later pronounced dead at Kootenai Health.

Vadin K. Bartlett, an 18-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident, was arrested for attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary. The other two suspects arrested on charges related to Casper's death are a male and female ages 17 years old.

This comes after the earlier arrests of two other suspects in this case.

One suspect, 19-year-old Matthew J. Holmberg, was arrested in Spokane Valley at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday after police obtained a search warrant, according to a press release from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department. Idaho State Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside Coeur d'Alene police to locate the suspect.

During the investigation in Spokane Valley, detectives learned the identity of a second suspect, Coeur d'Alene police said on Wednesday. Dennen T. G. Fitterer-Usher, 23, of Liberty Lake was also arrested on charged related to the investigation.

Fitterer-Usher and Holmberg were booked into the Spokane County Jail and are awaiting extradition to Idaho, Coeur d'Alene police said.