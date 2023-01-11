Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death

Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they allege are connected to the death of an infant in the city.

BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5.

According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.

When Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance arrived at a residence in the city, they attempted life-saving measures on the infant, who was then transported to a local hospital and declared deceased.

Upon further investigation, two adults who were in the home were taken into custody.

Mountain Home PD has not released the names of the two individuals arrested nor the charges against them.

The case is currently ongoing, and police say that all charges are pending.

