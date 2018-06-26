BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - A Twin Falls woman has been arrested for selling and trafficking controlled substances in Blaine County.

Joell Elaine Bullock, 56, has been charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance after an investigation by the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The charges stem from two occasions where Bullock reportedly sold hydrocodone pills worth thousands of dollars to a confidential informant in Blaine County.

In one instance, her daughter and infant granddaughter were in the vehicle.

Bullock has been released on a $2,500 bond.

