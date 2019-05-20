BOISE, Idaho — Two guns and several dozen rounds of ammunition were found inside a passenger's carry-on at the Boise Airport Monday morning.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the male traveler came through security at about 7 a.m. to catch a flight to Las Vegas.

A TSA officer spotted the guns - an unloaded Ruger .380 and a loaded Walter P-22, along with about 50 rounds of .380 ammunition - during a routine bag screening.

“TSA officers have stopped a double threat to aviation today," TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose said. "In my 27 years working in and around airports, this is the first time two guns have been found in the same passenger’s carry-on bag."

The firearms and ammunition were confiscated by Boise Police, and the case has been routed to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal charges. The TSA is also considering whether to impose a civil penalty against the passenger.

Fines for a firearm typically start at $2,000 and can go up to a maximum of $13,333 per violation.

Monday's discovery brings the total number of guns found at the Boise Airport by TSA officers to five. Nationwide, more than 1,500 guns have been caught in carry-on luggage so far in 2019.

“This incident should serve as a reminder for all passengers – especially gun owners - to double check before they head out to catch a flight to make sure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on property," Coose said.

Guns, ammunition, replica firearms and gun components are all prohibited in carry-on luggage. For more information on how to legally transport a gun on an airplane, click here.